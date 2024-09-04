TRAFFIC DELAY on Preston County Route 23, West Herring Road to begin Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 23, West Herring Road, from the intersection of WV 7, Main Street, Masontown, to County Route 52, Herring Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday May 22, 2024, through Friday, June 28, 2024, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​