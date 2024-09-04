Submit Release
Lane Closure at County Route 15/1 (Park View Road), to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

County Route 15/1 (Park View Road), near the intersection with County Route 15/2 (Pauls Way), will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Friday, September 6, 2024, for electric pole replacement. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

