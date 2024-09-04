Traffic Delay on County Route 8, Willow Way, and County Route 8/2, Morrow Cross Road, to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 8, Willow Way, from the intersection of US 50 to the intersection of County Route 10, Harmony Grove Road, and on County Route 8/2, Morrow Cross Road, from the intersection of County Route 10, Harmony Grove Road, to the intersection of County Route 8, Willow Way, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​