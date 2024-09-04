Road Closure on County Route 50/13, Sigmans Hollow Road, to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 50/13, Sigmans Hollow Road, starting at the intersection of US 50, for about half a mile, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Friday, September 13, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​