Road Closure on County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

A portion of County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road), from milepost 12.27 to 12.19, will be closed weekdays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for slip repair. Flaggers will maintain traffic during working hours. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

