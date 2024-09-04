Paving Operations on WV 115, in Berkeley County, to Begin on Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Submit Release
Paving operations will be conducted on WV 115, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through Tuesday, September 17, 2024. The work zone will be on Opequon Connector Road between Opequon Lane and Charles Town Road and on Charles Town Road from Opequon Connector Road to Short Road.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Please use an alternate route, if possible. Exact schedule is weather dependent.

Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.​​

