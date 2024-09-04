Lane Closure on County Route 29/1 (Campbell Lane), in Proctor, to Begin Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Page Content County Route 29/1 (Campbell Lane), in Proctor, will be restricted to one lane from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, for seismic testing. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

