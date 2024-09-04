US 219/250 South, (Beverly), will have lane closures beginning Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content

US 219/250 South (Beverly) Randolph County, will have lane closures from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2024, through 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2024, for bridge repair. The bridge repair will be .30 mile from the Files Creek Road intersection in Beverly.



Traffic will be controlled by flaggers during the day and traffic signals at night. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect major delays and seek alternate routes.​​