Lane Closure on County Route 89 (Proctor Ridge Road), in Proctor, to Begin Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Page Content County Route 89 (Proctor Creek Road) will be reduced to one lane, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, for seismic testing. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delay.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.