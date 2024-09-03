MPD Seeking Northwest Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary of a business in Northwest.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, at approximately 4:40 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 1100 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. The suspect took property from the business then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/TdovZGMZ8Ho

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

