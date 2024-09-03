MPD Searching for Suspects in Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in burglaries of establishments that occurred on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

In each of the offenses listed below, the suspects forcibly entered the establishments. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

At approximately 1:32 a.m., in the 500 block of 11th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24135678

At approximately 3:28 a.m., in the 1800 block of 1st, Street, Northwest. CCN: 24135624

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.