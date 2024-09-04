MPD Seeking Suspect in Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an assault in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 1:01 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24135858