Digital Pathology Market is Rising Rapidly Up to USD 17.91 Billion by 2030 | CAGR Of 9.3

Some key players in the digital pathology market include Leica Biosystems, Philips Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, 3DHISTECH, and Hamamatsu Photonics.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Use of digital pathology in disease diagnosis, rise in the trend of digitalization in the medical sector, ease of consultation, and growth in diagnostic services in remote regions drive the growth of the global digital pathology market . On the other hand, lack of reimbursement policies and high cost of digital pathology solutions restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in potential of digital pathology is projected to create numerous opportunities in the industry.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital pathology market was estimated at $735.75 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1791.30 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Digital Pathology Systems: These include scanners that digitize glass slides into high-resolution images, image analysis software, and storage solutions.
• Software and AI: AI-driven software solutions are used for image analysis, enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis by identifying patterns and anomalies in tissue samples.
• Telepathology: The remote viewing and analysis of pathology images, allowing for collaboration between pathologists across different locations.
• Storage and Management Systems: Cloud-based and on-premise solutions for storing and managing large volumes of digital pathology data.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Advances in AI and Machine Learning: Enhancements in AI and ML are making digital pathology more accurate and efficient, driving adoption.
• Growing Prevalence of Cancer: The rise in cancer cases globally is increasing the demand for effective diagnostic tools, including digital pathology.
• Regulatory Approvals: Increasing FDA and CE Mark approvals for digital pathology systems, boosting market confidence.
• Efficiency and Workflow Improvement: Digital pathology reduces the turnaround time for diagnosis and improves the overall efficiency of pathology labs.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬:
• High Costs: The initial cost of digital pathology systems and software can be a barrier for smaller healthcare providers.
• Regulatory and Standardization Issues: Variability in regulations across different regions can hinder the global adoption of digital pathology.
• Data Security and Privacy: Concerns about the security and privacy of patient data in digital systems.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
• Integration with AI: Increasing integration of AI and machine learning algorithms for automated image analysis.
• Cloud-Based Solutions: Growing adoption of cloud-based storage and management systems for easier access and collaboration.
• Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships between technology companies and healthcare providers to enhance digital pathology solutions.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
• 3DHISTECH LTD
• Danaher Corporation
• Glencoe Software Inc.
• HAMAMTSU Photonics K.K
• Indica Labs Inc.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Nikon Corporation
• Roche
• VisoPharma A/S
• Perkinelmer Inc.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global digital pathology market is analyzed across types, applications, and end-user.

Based on product type, the scanners segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application type, the disease diagnosis segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

