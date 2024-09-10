Global Animal Wound Care Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The animal wound care market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.3 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased pet ownership, awareness and education, rise in pet insurance, regulatory support.

The animal wound care market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $1.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing pet population, increasing veterinary expenditure, focus on preventive healthcare, emerging markets, regulatory emphasis on animal welfare.

Growth Driver of The Animal Wound Care Market

The increasing pet adoption is expected to propel the growth of the animal wound care market going forward. Animal adoption is defined as acquiring animals through rescue groups instead of purchasing them from pet shops or breeders. Pet adopters seek for animal wound care to protect their pets from various wounds and in emergencies, as a result, increasing pet adoption increases the demand for the animal wound care market.

Key players in the animal wound care market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, 3M Company, Johnson & Johnson, Virbac SA, Advancis Veterinary Ltd., Innovacyn Inc., Vernacare Limited.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Animal Wound Care Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the animal wound care market are focusing on developing innovations such as regenerative technology to drive revenues in their market. Regenerative technology is a broad field encompassing technologies that aim to restore, renew, or improve damaged or degraded systems.

How Is the Global Animal Wound Care Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Surgical Wound Care Products, Advanced Wound Care Products, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices

2) By Animal: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail, E-commerce

4) By End-Users: Veterinary Hospitals Or Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Animal Wound Care Market

North America was the largest region in the animal wound care market in 2023. The regions covered in the animal wound care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Animal Wound Care Market Definition

Animal wound care refers to the management and treatment of wounds in animals, such as cats, dogs, and other pets and livestock. Animal wound care is important for the health and well-being of animals, as wounds can be painful. It is commonly used to promote healing and prevent infection in the wound of animals.

