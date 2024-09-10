Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.38 billion in 2023 to $2.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surgical technique evolution, the aging population, healthcare accessibility, research and development, surgeon expertise and training.

What Is the Estimated Market Size of The Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market and Its Annual Growth Rate?

The abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $3.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness and education, demand for cost-effective solutions, regulatory landscape, increasing healthcare expenditure, and advancements in endovascular.

Growth Driver of The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market

The growing incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysms is expected to propel the growth of the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market going forward. Abdominal aortic aneurysm refers to the condition that occurs when a section of the aorta wall weakens and the high volume of blood flowing through it exerts pressure on the weak point, causing it to expand outwards and form an aneurysm. Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices (stent grafts) are used in treating abdominal aortic aneurysms by inserting into the aorta by a small groin incision and expanding to support the aorta's weakest section, preventing it from rupturing.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Test Market Growth?

Key players in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market include Cardiatis S.A, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Endologix Inc., Lombard Medical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation.



What Are the Dominant Trends in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Size and Growth?

Major companies operating in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market are increasing their focus on introducing innovative medical simulation tools to gain a competitive edge in the market. A medical simulation tool is a device designed to mimic real-life clinical scenarios, allowing healthcare professionals to practice and enhance their skills in a controlled and risk-free environment.

How Is the Global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Endovascular Stent Graft System, Synthetic Graft System

2) By Site: Infrarenal AAA, Pararenal AAA

3) By Application: Traditional Anatomy, Complex Anatomy

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Definition

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices are medical devices used to treat an abdominal aortic aneurysm, a condition that occurs when a section of the aorta wall weakens and the high volume of blood flowing through it exerts pressure on the weak point, causing it to expand outwards and form an aneurysm. These devices (stent grafts) are placed into the aorta by a small groin incision and expand to support the weakest part of the aorta, preventing it from rupturing.

