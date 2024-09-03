Dual U.S. and Iranian Citizen Arrested for Unlawfully Exporting U.S. Technology to Iran

Gholam Reza Goodarzi, also known as Ron Goodarzi, 76, a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen who resides in Porter, Texas, made his initial appearance today in the Southern District of Texas following his arrest at the George Bush International Airport on Aug. 30. Goodarzi is charged by criminal complaint with smuggling parts and components used in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as other manned aircraft, from the United States to Iran.

“For years, the defendant allegedly used proxy destinations to try to smuggle UAV components and other controlled technology to Iran, even concealing controlled items in his own luggage,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Justice Department and our law enforcement partners are committed to vigorously enforcing export controls to protect U.S. national security.”

“Smuggling aircraft parts into Iran endangers U.S. national security by potentially enhancing Iran's military capabilities, enabling them to advance their aerial combat potential, increase regional power and threaten U.S. allies and interests in the Middle East,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas. “This prosecution represents my office’s core commitment – in partnership with the Justice Department’s National Security Division, FBI and Customs and Border Protection – to disrupt and hold accountable Goodarzi’s alleged efforts to evade sanctions against Iran, a hostile nation.”

“Illegally smuggling sensitive U.S. technology to a foreign nation jeopardizes our national security and undermines the integrity of our trade laws,” said Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI's National Security Branch. “The U.S. does not tolerate illegal smuggling of our advanced tech to our adversaries, and the FBI will work with our partners to vigorously pursue and hold accountable those who violate our laws and put our country at risk."

According to court documents, from December 1, 2020, through July 5, Goodarzi illegally exported aircraft-related parts, in addition to oil and drilling components, to Iran. As alleged, Goodarzi purchased U.S.-origin aircraft components from U.S.-based suppliers and then exported them to Iran – typically through Dubai, UAE.

He also traveled to and from Iran multiple times per year and concealed aircraft parts and other items in his checked luggage.

Goodarzi exchanged multiple emails with suppliers and customers, acknowledging that parts could not be shipped to Iran because of sanctions.

The complaint alleges that on several occasions, authorities searched Goodarzi’s luggage and found numerous aircraft parts and components hidden within articles of clothing. Some of the items had characteristics consistent with parts for the production of UAVs, as well as parts with electrical motor and generator applications.

Goodarzi does not have the required licenses to export such items to sanctioned countries, including Iran, according to the complaint.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of up to 10 years in prison for the charge of smuggling goods and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI, with assistance from and Customs and Border Protection, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Winter for the Southern District of Texas and Trial Attorney Christopher Cook of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is being coordinated through the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, an interagency law enforcement strike force co-led by the Departments of Justice and Commerce designed to target illicit actors, protect supply chains, and prevent critical technology from being acquired by authoritarian regimes and hostile nation states. Under the leadership of the Assistant Attorney General for National Security and the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement, the Strike Force leverages tools and authorities across the U.S. Government to enhance the criminal and administrative enforcement of export control laws.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.