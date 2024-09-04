CBP officers seize $701K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $701,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of narcotics,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing 69 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.6 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on September 1st, at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2006 Chevrolet Express van for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 31 packages containing a total of 69.3 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and one package containing 2.6 pounds of alleged heroin within the walls of three food ovens located on the roof rack of the van. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $701,701.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

