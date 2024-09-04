PHILIPPINES, September 4 - Press Release

September 4, 2024 Legarda pushes for better internet connectivity in PH Senator Loren Legarda pushes for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2699, or the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act. "At present, connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity. In order to push for holistic national growth, it is vital to invest in the further development of data transmission services, narrowing the digital divide in the country," Legarda said. "It is our goal to also democratize the digital marketplace by eliminating regulatory barriers and promoting a technology-neutral policy framework to create a fair and open environment for all service providers," she added. Once the bill is passed into law, it will provide accessible internet connections by fostering fair competition and removing barriers to entry in the data transmission sector. Furthermore, it aims to lower costs and increase access to high-quality internet services for all Filipinos. Legarda was the principal author of Republic Act No. 10844, which established the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). "I have consistently pushed for initiatives to enhance our ICT infrastructure and services. In my home province of Antique, I have supported the 'Broadband ng Masa' Project (BBMP), in partnership with the DICT through which 450 Wi-Fi sites across 150 barangays have been installed," remarked the four-term senator. "Recognizing the importance of digital transformation, this initiative marks a significant step in equipping our communities and bridging the existing digital gap," she furthered. "It is imperative that we prioritize digital inclusivity at this present time, acknowledging the importance of innovations in national development." All 18 municipalities in Legarda's home province of Antique are now connected to the internet through the installation of Starlink satellites through the veteran lawmaker's initiative and personal assistance. Legarda, isinusulong ang mas mas maayos na internet connectivity sa bansa Tinutulak ni Senador Loren Legarda ang pagsasabatas ng Senate Bill No. 2699, o ang panukalang Konektadong Pinoy Act. "Sa kasalukuyan, ang koneksyon ay hindi na isang luho ngunit isang pangangailangan. Ang pamumuhunan sa maayos na data transmission services ay mahalaga sa pag-unlad ng bansa." pahayag ni Legarda. "Nais nating i-democratize ang digital marketplace sa pamamagitan ng pagtataguyod ng isang technology-neutral policy framework para sa lahat ng mga service provider. Kapag naisabatas na ang panukala, mabibigyan nito ang publiko ng malawakang internet connection. Layon din nito na maibaba ang presyo ng internet at mapalawak pa ang access high-quality internet services ng bawat Pilipino. Si Legarda ang nagsilbing pangunahing may-akda ng Republic Act No. 10844, na nagtatag sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). "Palagi kong itinutulak ang mga hakbangin para mapabuti ang ating ICT infrastructure at services. Sa aming lalawigan ng Antique, sinuportahan natin ang 'Broadband ng Masa' Project (BBMP), sa pakikipagtulungan sa DICT, at nakapagkabit tayo ng 450 Wi-Fi sites sa 150 barangay," wika ni Legarda. "Ang inisyatibang ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang sa pag-equip sa ating mga komunidad at bilang solusyon sa digital gap," dagdag pa niya. "Importanteng mabigyang natin ng prayoridad ang digital inclusivity sa panahon ngayon, habang kinikilala natin ang kahalagahan ng mga innovations sa pag-unlad ng ating bansa." Lahat ng 18 bayan sa Antique, na probinsya ni Legarda, ay konektado sa internet sa pamamagitan ng satellite na Starlink, dahil sa inisyatiba at personal na tulong.

