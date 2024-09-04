9/11 MEMORIAL & MUSEUM'S EDUCATION EXHIBITION: September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World

An educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through posters, newspapers and interactive timelines.

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home is excited to announce its participation in September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World, an educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11. In addition to the museum posters, Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home will display local newspapers, and honor the 108 Oregonian servicemen and woman that died in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.Twenty years after the attacks, with terrorism still a threat today, the events of 9/11 and its aftermath remind us that we may never be able to prevent all the actions of people intent on harming others, but we do have control over how we respond to such events. Whether by volunteering in our local communities, serving our nation in the military, caring for the sick, or through other efforts, all of us can help build the world in which we want to live. As we witness history unfolding in our own time, the ways we choose to respond—both large and small—can demonstrate the best of human nature after even the worst of days.This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education, and inspiration as we prepare to observe the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.“During this 23rd anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.“At Restlawn Memory Gardens and Funeral Home we have a mission to bring history and remembrance to our local community, we do so during Memorial Day Weekend with our military living memorial and art & uniforms display each year; we do take the time to pause to remember our veterans during the Holidays while we place Wreaths on their grave in December; it was only fitting for us to bring this exhibit and enhanced it to remember and teach the next generations, so we never forget the 9/11 attacks. “ said Restlawn Vice President JC Aubry.The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this exhibition do not necessarily represent those of the National endowment for Humanities.The exhibit will be available to the public at no cost from Monday September 9th to Saturday September 14th during business hours (9am to 4pm).For more information contact JC Aubry at: jc.aubry@clearstonemp.com or call 503-572-2695 (direct line).Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home, 201 N Oak Grove Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304 restlawnfh.com For questions or more information on this Exhibition,please visit the 9/11 Memorial & Museum website or contact them at: press@911memorial.org.

