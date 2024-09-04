Van Buren and Cass County Residents Invited to Attend Flood Map Open House

CHICAGO — Van Buren County and Cass County officials announce FEMA will be hosting a Flood Map Open House for Van Buren and Cass counties on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 5 – 7 PM. Local officials will be joined by FEMA who will be presenting the preliminary flood maps to help leaders and residents identify known flood risks and use that information to make decisions about future development and buying flood insurance.

Homeowners, renters, and business owners in Van Buren County and Cass County residents are encouraged to attend and meet with experts one-on-one to view their own addresses on the new maps. They’ll learn about their specific risk and ways to help prevent flood loss.

WHAT: Van Buren County and Cass County—Flood Map Open House

WHEN: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

5 – 7 PM

WHERE: Board of Commissioners Chambers

120 N Broadway Street

Cassopolis, MI 49031

Digital files of the preliminary maps can be viewed and downloaded from www.fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata. If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), please send an email to FEMA-Region5-FloodInsuranceOutreach@fema.dhs.gov at least 48 hours before the event. Last minute requests will be accepted but may not be possible to fulfill.

For more information, contact FEMA-R5-MAP@fema.dhs.gov. You may also email the FEMA News Desk at FEMA-R5-News-Desk@fema.dhs.gov.