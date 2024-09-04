Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,028 in the last 365 days.

Two speed bumps to be installed on Keawa Place in Hāna

Posted on Sep 3, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HĀNA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides this notice that two speed bumps will be installed on Keawa Place, between Hāna Highway (Route 360) and Uakea Road, in Hāna, to address the community’s concerns of speeding in the area.

Installation is expected to occur the week of Sept. 16. More details will be provided when the work is scheduled.

The speed limit in the area is 20 mph. The speed bump will extend across the travel way and have a rounded top, versus a flat top typical of speed tables. Speed bumps are generally located on residential streets or other low-speed roads and force motorists to slow down to a safe speed.

HDOT is installing traffic calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps to promote pedestrian safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two speed bumps to be installed on Keawa Place in Hāna

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more