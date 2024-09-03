Governor Abbott Names Moberley Chair Of Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, September 3 - September 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Marsha Moberley as chair of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Marsha Moberley of Iowa Colony is a board member and former commissioner of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has over 25 years of experience in field of probation and parole and previously served as the chief probation officer for Deaf Smith and Oldham counties. She is a member of the Association of Paroling Authorities International and the Juvenile Justice Association of Texas and former chair of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and the Panhandle Chief Probation Officers Association. Moberley received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University.