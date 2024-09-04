ZICO Rising names Chris Gallant as Chief Executive Officer

Chris Gallant to assume leadership role at ZICO. Tom Hicks to transition to Chief Commercial Officer

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of rapid growth in an exploding category, ZICO Rising, maker of ZICO branded premium coconut water products, today announced that Chris Gallant has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Gallant will start in his new role on September 16th. Current ZICO CEO Tom Hicks will transition to Chief Commercial Officer, continuing to lead ZICO’s sales and distribution efforts.Gallant brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role, with experience at storied beverage brands Heineken and Red Bull, and fast growth start-ups like The Bronx Brewery and Aqua ViTea Kombucha. Most recently, Gallant was CEO of the much-hyped celebrity coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, growing it from a small startup to a brand found in over 12,000 retailers across the US and Canada.“We are excited to welcome Chris to ZICO” said Mark Rampolla, Chairman and Founder of ZICO and Co-Managing Partner of Ground Force Capital. “The rest of the board and I are confident that Chris will be an amazing leader who will help take ZICO through its next stages of growth. I also want to sincerely thank Tom for his leadership at ZICO and his unwavering dedication to rebuilding the team, brand and business to date. Tom will now be able to focus entirely on continuing to build distribution and expanding upon our best-in-class retail partnerships, two areas in which he absolutely excels.”“I am thrilled to join ZICO, a brand that has long been at the forefront of the coconut water category,” said Gallant. “ZICO’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and providing consumers with refreshing, healthy beverages aligns perfectly with my values. I am excited to work with the talented team at ZICO to build on the brand’s strong foundation and drive it to new heights.”“I’m looking forward to partnering with Chris as we move into the next stages of significant growth,” Hicks said. “Chris has a proven track record of growing and scaling brands. I’m excited to work together to accelerate our existing momentum, realize the brand’s full potential and scale ZICO well beyond its height during the Coke years.”About ZICO Coconut WaterZICO Coconut Water is one of the original hydration beverages beloved by health minded consumers and athletes alike looking for a healthier alternative to artificial beverages and sugar laden sport drinks. Coconut water is the ultimate hydration beverage, packed with naturally occurring electrolytes to hydrate and replenish you after intense physical activity or just thrive in daily life. Mark Rampolla sold ZICO to The Coca Cola Company in 2013 and bought the brand back in 2020 through his investment firm GroundForce Capital. Excitement for the brand’s resurgence has been further fueled by newer investment partners and brand ambassadors including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and serial entrepreneur Jesse Itzler.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.