GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES (GSGLA) TO HONOR CHRISSY TEIGEN WITH PRESTIGIOUS CHANGEMAKER AWARD AT SHE LEADS EVENT

Chrissy Teigen will accept Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles’ prestigious Changemaker Award at She Leads November 9 (Photo Credit: Yu Tsai)

GSGLA’s annual fundraiser will celebrate and power girl potential on November 9

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- She Leads, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles’ biggest, most spectacular fundraiser of the year, is back. Girl Scouts of all ages, who are making meaningful changes in their communities, empowered to take action and pursue their passions, will inspire guests to think about Girl Scouting in new ways – all to help make the life-changing benefits of Girl Scouting accessible to every girl in Greater Los Angeles.The evening will immerse guests in interactive experiences showcasing Girl Scouts leading the way in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics), entrepreneurship, environmental stewardship, social justice, and more. Guests will enjoy music, mingling, cocktails, hearty appetizers, and everyone’s favorite: s’mores.WHO:Honoree: Chrissy Teigen, activist, entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and GSGLA volunteer troop leader, will accept the She Leads Changemaker Award.Chrissy has been a powerful advocate for women and girls for decades. In 2021 she took that dedication a step further by joining Girl Scouts as a volunteer troop leader and enrolling her daughter, Luna, as a first-year Daisy. Since then, Chrissy has been a beacon of inspiration and powerful influence by highlighting the long-term benefits and transformative impact of Girl Scouts on girls' lives in Greater Los Angeles. With a deep-rooted history of volunteerism instilled by her mother, Chrissy grew up actively serving senior citizens alongside her sister. Now, as a mother and leader, she is not only continuing the legacy but amplifying it by teaching self-confidence and empowering Girl Scouts to be the next generation of Changemakers.Emcee: Lynette Romero, Emmy-award winning journalist and NBC4 “Today in LA” morning newscast anchor – covering the Olympics in Paris – and longtime supporter of GSGLA, will emcee this event for the second year in a row.This event is open to the public. Purchase tickets at girlscoutsla.org/sheleads and join the GSGLA Girl Scout community in championing girl ambition.Event Chair: Renee Fraser, PhD, Founder & CEO, Fraser CommunicationsEvent Host Committee: Kate Capossela, Carolyn Cassidy, Sonia Endler, Lynn Mack-Costello, and Dawn SolérWHEN:Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 6 pmWHERE:Skirball Cultural Center2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049TICKETS & SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES:Individual tickets are $250 and sponsorships, which range from $5,000 to $100,000, ensure that more girls are able to participate in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience throughout Greater Los Angeles.To learn more, buy tickets, or sponsor the event:Go to girlscoutsla.org/sheleadsAbout Girl Scouts of Greater Los AngelesGirl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves 35,500 girls in partnership with 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Southern California, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEAM, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

