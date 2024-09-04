Author Tiana Sanchez Announces the Release of Groundbreaking New Book: The New C-Suite: Civil Leadership in Action

The New C-Suite

The New C-Suite, offers a roadmap for leaders to not only succeed in their business endeavors but also to contribute to a better world.” — Tiana Sanchez

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author and thought leader Tiana Sanchez, along with co-authors Deborah Ford PhD, Marina St. Cyr, Andy Fee, Mark Maes, Paula Valle, Dr. Nicole Butts, and Natalie Parks PhD, BCBA-D, LP, is set to release their highly anticipated new book, The New C-Suite: Civil Leadership in Action , on September 3rd, 2024. This groundbreaking work redefines the role of corporate leaders by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility and civil engagement in modern leadership practices.In The New C-Suite, Sanchez and her co-authors explore how today's leaders can transcend traditional business models and integrate ethical, responsible practices into their corporate strategies. With a focus on transforming leadership through social impact, this book provides practical insights for franchise owners, HR leaders, senior executives, and C-suite pioneers who are eager to drive meaningful change.As the 2024 election approaches, The New C-Suite becomes especially relevant. The principles outlined in the book align with the growing call for civil leadership in the political arena, where candidates are increasingly held accountable for their impact on society and the environment. Sanchez and her co-authors argue that just as corporate leaders must embrace social responsibility, so too must elected officials embody these values to drive constructive change in governance. By integrating lessons from The New C-Suite into their platforms, political candidates can demonstrate a commitment to ethical leadership that resonates with voters who are prioritizing integrity and social impact in their decision-making.“Leadership today requires more than just strategic vision—it demands a commitment to creating positive social and environmental impact,” says Sanchez.For more information about The New C-Suite and to schedule an interview with Tiana Sanchez, please contact Te’a Lynch at (951) 992-9108 or email tlynch@tianasanchez.com.About Tiana Sanchez:Tiana Sanchez is CEO and Founder of TSI LLC, a Number 1 Bestselling Author, Keynote Speaker, and Host of the Like a REAL Boss podcast with 100 episodes reaching 26 countries. Tiana Sanchez International (TSI LLC) is a Certified Woman-Owned Business focused on talent and leadership development. Tiana got her career start at 16 with the 90% female-led national franchise organization Hot Dog on a Stick. Sanchez became a manager there at 17, was promoted to Regional Manager, and welcomed the company as her first consulting client. Tiana's public and private sector corporate training client list includes Sony Pictures, BMW, Mercedes Benz, California State University Long Beach, among many others. She is the author of "Undefeatable" and "F'D Up – The UPside of Failure". A Women of Distinction Awardee, she has completed certificate programs with American Management Association and Ken Blanchard Companies. Sanchez's work has been featured on KTLA, Voyage LA, Black Hollywood Live, WITI (Women In Technology International), and many podcasts. https://tianasanchez.com

