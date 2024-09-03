News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Thai Taste in Honolulu

Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF THAI TASTE IN HONOLULU 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 3, 2024                                                                                                 24-117

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Thai Taste a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Thai Taste, located at 801 Kaheka St., Unit A-7, received a red placard on Aug. 29, 2024 and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection was conducted on Aug. 30, 2024 and found all violations were resolved.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

