Construction Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 Diversion Project Near Mina

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024

Contact: Robert Ward, Aberdeen Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

MINA, S.D. – Construction work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, to build a diversion adjacent to U.S. Highway 12 east of Mina over Snake Creek. The contractor will set up signs, strip topsoil, and build the diversion adjacent to the roadway in preparation for a bridge replacement project in 2025. The construction of the diversion will involve trucking material to the site. Traffic will be controlled with signs.

The prime contractor on the $10.4 million project is Robert Schroeder Construction, Inc. of Glenwood, MN. The expected completion date for the structure is Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, with an overall project completion date of November 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-