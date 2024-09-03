Change to the Board of Directors of Colabor Group Inc.

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Jean Gattuso has tendered his resignation today as director of the Company, effective as of September 3, 2024.



In light of the recent announcement of the appointment of Jean Gattuso as Chair of the Board of directors of a well-known independent investment management firm, Mr. Gattuso has decided to resign from his position as a director of the Company in order to focus on his upcoming new responsibilities. Mr. Gattuso had been a director of the Company since October 2021.

“ On behalf of the members of the Board of directors and management of the Company, I would like to first congratulate Mr. Gattuso on his new appointment and wish him the best of success in his new role. We warmly thank Jean Gattuso for his leadership, experience, and significant contribution to the Board of directors over the last few years” said Mr. Warren White, Chairman of the Board of directors of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. As such, future performance, and actual results, realities or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions or other factors change.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating activities, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Blanchette

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Colabor Group Inc

Tel.: 450-449-4911, extension 1308

investors@colabor.com Danielle Ste-Marie

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

450-449-0026, extension 1180





