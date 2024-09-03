Menifee celebrates opening of new justice center, replacing Hemet Courthouse

The courthouse developed by the Judicial Council of California for about $95.3 million is nearly double the size of the 51-year-old Hemet Courthouse it replaced. The new building expands access to justice and security in Riverside County, according to a news release from the architect.

