ApsTron Science Announces Update to HealthSteps™ a free App, Now Featuring Video Chat for Connections in Love and Career

Match for Love or Work HealthStep(tm) Google App Overview

HealthSteps™ App by ApsTron Science now includes video chat to find love or work connection, plus wellness tracking and optional anonymous interactions

Our goal with HealthSteps™ has always been to create a platform that supports forming meaningful connections, the video feature will enhance that connection” — David Brown, CTO

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ApsTron Science, a leader in health technology innovation, has announced a significant update to its popular HealthSteps™, a Match and Dating App, with over 60,000 installs, expanding its features to include video chat capabilities. This enhancement is designed to facilitate deeper connections, whether users are seeking romantic relationships or professional partnerships.

The App is free and available for all Android and Apple Phones, Tablets, and PC’s.

HealthSteps™ is an app that uniquely blends wellness tracking with social connectivity. The platform allows users to monitor their health through features such as walking for fitness, BMI and BMR calculators, and binaural beats for relaxation. These tools are complemented by social features, including the ability to connect with others through chat, groups, and now video calls.

“Our goal with HealthSteps™ has always been to create a platform that supports holistic well-being,” said David Brown, Chief Technology Officer at ApsTron Science. “The addition of video chat is a natural progression in our efforts to help users form meaningful connections, whether for personal relationships or professional networking. We’ve also ensured that users can maintain their anonymity, offering flexibility and control over how they interact with others.”

The new video chat feature has been introduced in response to user feedback, reflecting the evolving needs of a community that values both health and meaningful connections. Importantly, HealthSteps™ also provides an option for users to remain anonymous, allowing them to engage with others while maintaining their privacy.

ApsTron Science emphasizes that this update aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience by integrating technology that supports both personal health and social interaction. The company is confident that the new video chat feature will provide users with more flexibility in how they connect with others, whether they are looking to form personal or professional relationships.

The HealthSteps™ app is available for download on major platforms, with the update now live for all users at:

Google Android Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthdiaries.healthsteps&pli=1

Apple Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/healthsteps-tm/id6446171359

The App can also be found at www.HealthSteps.US and on Android and Apple

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron Science is a developer of advanced medical sensors, systems, software, and health-related apps. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ApsTron Science leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare and improve quality of life worldwide.

ApsTron Science’s non-invasive sensors measure, Peripheral Blood Flow, Inter Beat Interval, Heart Rate. Temperature, Electromyography (EMG), EEG, EKG, Electrodermal Level, and Electrodermal Response. Their systems can be used to acquire data from their sensors with wireless or wired connections. Data can be stored locally or over the internet in real-time.

They produce Software that has many features to automate data acquisition, display, and analysis in healthcare or research settings. Software is now available for free at www.ApsTron.com.

ApsTron Science has produced a number of health-related a healthy dating app, these can be found at www.HealthDiaries.US. Their Apps are currently installed by over a Quarter Million users, ApsTron Science is actively seeking investors to make their apps available to millions of users.

Their main website is www.ApsTron.com, and their health-related Apps website is www.HealthDiaries.US.

Introduction to HealthSteps(tm) to find love or match for career

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.