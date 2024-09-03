EGR USA Welcomes Damien Rickards as New Chief Operating Officer, Poised for Exciting Growth

Damien Rikards | EGR USA

EGR USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Damien Rickards as its new Chief Operating Officer, bringing a wealth of experience.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGR USA is thrilled to announce the appointment of Damien Rickards as its new Chief Operating Officer, bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in operations management. Born in the small country town of Biloela, Queensland, Damien’s journey from packing products on the floor to leading large-scale projects is a testament to his dedication and leadership.From Humble Beginnings to Strategic LeadershipDamien’s career began in the most hands-on way possible—packing products at EGR while pursuing his university studies at night. His hard work and commitment quickly paid off as he moved up the ranks within the company, serving as Quality Officer in the Extrusion Division, then Acrylics Operations Manager, and later, TPD Operations Manager. His experience in these roles has equipped him with a deep understanding of the company’s operations and a strong foundation in leadership.In 2019, Damien left EGR to take on the role of QLD Operations Manager for a major steel reinforcing company. In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in securing the bid for Queensland’s largest infrastructure project in history—Cross River Rail. This groundbreaking project, valued at $5.4 billion, includes Queensland’s first underground rail system, spanning 10.2 kilometers with four stations and utilizing approximately 80,000 tonnes of steel.Guiding EGR USA Through a New EraAs the new leader of EGR USA, Damien is set to guide the company through a period of significant growth and transformation. “EGR USA is about to undergo a period of growth that is incredibly exciting to be a part of. To harness the team and lead them through this next phase of challenges is a huge responsibility and one that I am eager to undertake,” said Damien. “My goal for the entire team is to ensure that we are well-prepared to surface and solve any problems that may arise and to support all members of the team in achieving success.”Transitioning to Life in the USARelocating from Brisbane to Southern California has been a challenging yet rewarding experience for Damien and his family. “Our first few months in the USA have been very difficult—leaving behind our parents, children, extended family, friends, and pets has been incredibly hard,” he shared. “However, we are well through it now and settling into the lifestyle of SoCal, enjoying the sights of LA and the surrounding areas. Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead were a treat, and San Diego was beautiful. It’s an incredible state from what we have experienced so far.”A New Chapter for EGR USABryan Speers, Vice President at EGR USA, shared his thoughts on Damien’s arrival: “Damien’s leadership has been a breath of fresh air. His continued support for EGR, Inc. as a group has brought our internal team closer together, and we’re excited about the direction he’s taking us.”As EGR USA prepares for its next phase of growth, Damien’s leadership and vision are sure to propel the company to new heights, ensuring that the team is equipped to meet and exceed the challenges ahead.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USADirector of Marketing503.206.1917jmaclauchlan@egrusa.com

