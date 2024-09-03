Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11:30 am ET, management will participate in a fireside chat



The Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference (Virtual)

Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, management will participate in a fireside chat



A live webcast of the Cantor fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay of the Craig-Hallum fireside chat will be available in the same location within 48 hours of the presentation. A replay of each will be archived for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

ir@codexis.com

Media Contact

Lauren Musto

(650) 421-8205

media@codexis.com

