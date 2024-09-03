Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,113 in the last 365 days.

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11:30 am ET, management will participate in a fireside chat

The Craig-Hallum Bioprocessing Conference (Virtual)

  • Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, management will participate in a fireside chat

A live webcast of the Cantor fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com. A replay of the Craig-Hallum fireside chat will be available in the same location within 48 hours of the presentation. A replay of each will be archived for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(650) 421-8205
media@codexis.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more