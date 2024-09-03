Liberty Gas Customers Urged to Attend Public Hearing Regarding Proposed $13.1 Million Rate Increase

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing to hear from customers of Liberty Utilities regarding Liberty’s proposed $13.1 million rate increase for its natural gas service. The hearing will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in the Kennett City Hall, City Council Room. For Kennett customers, Liberty is seeking a 28%, or about $15.87, increase to the average monthly gas bill for technology improvements, infrastructure improvements, an increased budget for utility programs, and a return for Liberty’s investors of 10.8%.

The Office of the Public Counsel (OPC) represents the interests of the public, including Liberty’s customers. To assist the OPC in representing the public, Liberty’s customers are strongly encouraged to attend the public hearing and provide feedback regarding their gas service and any impacts of the proposed rate increase.

The public hearing will provide Liberty’s customers with an opportunity to speak directly to the PSC that regulates Liberty’s rates and explain how a rate increase would impact customers. This is also an opportunity for Liberty customers to raise any other issues with Liberty’s services, billing, rates, or any other issue regarding Liberty. The public hearing will also provide an opportunity to ask questions regarding the proposed rate increase.

For additional information, view the utility’s rate update request fact sheet: missouri.libertyutilities.com/uploads/2024.02.09%20Midstates%20Missouri%20Gas%20Rate%20Update%20Request%20V_3%20FINAL.pdf

The Office of the Public Counsel (OPC) and Public Service Commission (PSC) are both divisions of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI). OPC is dedicated to protecting the interests of the public through its advocacy before the PSC and Missouri Courts. PSC regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, steam, water and sewer utilities in Missouri.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.