AG Yost Calls Out Columbus School District for Illegal Change in Student Transportation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sent a cease-and-desist letter to Columbus City Schools today warning the district to resume transporting hundreds of charter-school and private-school students or face a lawsuit from the state.

The district is legally obligated to provide transportation for nonpublic school students who live within district boundaries and no more than 30 minutes from the public school to which they would be assigned if they attended.

But the district stopped complying with the law just before the 2024-25 academic year started and provided little notice to the parents of the affected schoolchildren.

Here is an explanation from Attorney General Yost:

