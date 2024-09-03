Blue Biofuels Produces Ethanol in High Yield from Multiple Feedstocks in its Upscaled CTS Process

Blue Biofuels Inc. Achieves Major Milestone in Commercializing Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) Technology with Cellulosic Ethanol from Multiple Feedstocks



Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels Inc. (OTC: BIOF) is pleased to announce another significant advancement of its proprietary Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology. The company has successfully produced cellulosic ethanol in high yields from multiple biomass feedstocks, showing the flexibility of its patented process.

This achievement is the result of processing biomass from King Grass, Sugar Cane Bagasse, and Corn Stover on the company's upscaled CTS pilot line. The sugars produced from our CTS process were successfully fermented into ethanol in high yield. This is a strong confirmation that the CTS process produces fermentable sugars with no harmful byproducts which could have inhibited the fermentation of CTS sugars to ethanol.

“We are very excited to have reached this important milestone,” said Ben Slager CEO of Blue Biofuels Inc. “Our successful production of cellulosic ethanol from multiple feedstocks not only validates our technology but also underscores its potential to strongly reinforce the biofuels industry. This is a key step towards our goal of commercial-scale production, where we can provide a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels.”

As Blue Biofuels is in the process of finalizing the scaling of its CTS technology to production size, the company remains focused on optimizing production processes and preparing for commercial deployment. This milestone sets the stage for further development and partnerships aimed at bringing this groundbreaking technology to market.

About Blue Biofuels, Inc.

Blue Biofuels is based in Florida and has the goal to produce biofuels through its patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) technology and its licensed Vertimass technology. CTS is a sustainable, and renewable green energy system with the potential to achieve a near-zero carbon footprint. The CTS process can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, forestry products, and agricultural waste such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels, such as ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel, and lignin may be further processed into a variety of products. The CTS process is a patented and proprietary technology wholly owned by Blue Biofuels.

Blue Biofuels’ CTS technology represents significant progress in renewable energy, offering a sustainable solution that reduces reliance on food crops for ethanol production. By utilizing abundant and renewable biomass sources such as king grass, sugar cane bagasse, and corn stover, the company is positioned to contribute meaningfully to the global transition toward cleaner energy. This versatility allows the company to take advantage of feedstock variability in different locations around the US and the world.

