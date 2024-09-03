HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2024 Financial Results

Announces $300 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Highlights of the second quarter include:



Revenue of $299.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $243.5 million in Q2 FY24.

Net income of $35.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in Q2 FY24, with non-GAAP net income of $76.3 million, an increase of 67% compared to $45.6 million in Q2 FY24.

Net income per diluted share of $0.40, compared to $0.12 in Q2 FY24, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.86, compared to $0.53 in Q2 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA of $128.3 million, an increase of 46% compared to $88.1 million in Q2 FY24.

9.4 million HSAs, an increase of 15% compared to Q2 FY24.

Total HSA Assets of $29.5 billion, an increase of 27% compared to Q2 FY24.

16.3 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDBs, an increase of 9% compared to Q2 FY24.



DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2024.

"Team Purple delivered an outstanding second quarter, increasing HSAs and HSA Assets by 15% and 27%, respectively, driven by strong growth in new HSAs from sales and the transition of the remaining BenefitWallet HSAs to the HealthEquity platform," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Momentum in both topline growth and margin expansion allows us to raise guidance, accelerate our platform investments, launch Health Payment Accounts and announce a $300 million share repurchase authorization."

Second quarter financial results

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024 was $299.9 million, an increase of 23% compared to $243.5 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $116.7 million, custodial revenue of $138.7 million, and interchange revenue of $44.5 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $35.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $76.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $10.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $45.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $128.3 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2024, an increase of 46% compared to the second quarter ended July 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was 43% of revenue, compared to 36% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of July 31, 2024 were 9.4 million, an increase of 15% year over year, including 711,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 24% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2024 were 16.3 million, including 6.9 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").

Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2024 were $29.5 billion, an increase of 27% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $16.4 billion of HSA cash and $13.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2024.

Stock repurchase program

The Company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a common stock repurchase program. Under the program, the Company may purchase up to $300 million of its common stock, as market conditions warrant. The common stock may be repurchased at prices that the Company deems appropriate and subject to market conditions, applicable law and other factors deemed relevant in the Company's sole discretion. Such repurchases may be effected through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, including repurchase plans that satisfy the conditions of Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares of common stock, and the program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Refinancing of credit facilities

On August 23, 2024, the Company entered into a new credit agreement, pursuant to which it established a new five-year senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.0 billion. The Company borrowed $511.9 million under this new facility to refinance all outstanding obligations under its prior credit agreement, including both the revolving credit facility and term loan facility thereunder. The revolving credit facility may be used in the future for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the financing of acquisitions and other investments.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, management expects revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.185 billion. Its outlook for net income is between $94 million and $109 million, resulting in net income of $1.05 to $1.22 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $265 million and $280 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.98 to $3.14 (based on an estimated 89 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $458 million to $478 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items.

Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple" service and approach at www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

our ability to adequately place and safeguard our custodial assets, or the failure of any of our depository or insurance company partners;

our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;

our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged HSAs and other CDBs;

our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;

the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;

our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;

recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;

the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;

our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;

our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;

our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology platforms and communications systems and successfully manage our growth; and

our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024 and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets

(in thousands, except par value) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,893 $ 403,979 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,831 and $3,947 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 108,454 104,893 Other current assets 60,280 48,564 Total current assets 495,627 557,436 Property and equipment, net 4,592 6,013 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,484 48,380 Intangible assets, net 1,254,210 835,948 Goodwill 1,648,145 1,648,145 Other assets 65,408 67,868 Total assets $ 3,514,466 $ 3,163,790 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,562 $ 12,041 Accrued compensation 37,072 49,608 Accrued liabilities 63,379 46,038 Operating lease liabilities 9,895 9,404 Total current liabilities 120,908 117,091 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,101,400 874,972 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 46,158 48,766 Other long-term liabilities 25,497 19,270 Deferred tax liability 63,466 68,670 Total long-term liabilities 1,236,521 1,011,678 Total liabilities 1,357,429 1,128,769 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 87,324 and 86,127 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,886,765 1,829,384 Accumulated earnings 270,263 205,628 Total stockholders’ equity 2,157,037 2,035,021 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,514,466 $ 3,163,790



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Service revenue $ 116,720 $ 111,960 $ 234,934 $ 223,033 Custodial revenue 138,684 92,676 260,328 181,156 Interchange revenue 44,524 38,913 92,263 83,792 Total revenue 299,928 243,549 587,525 487,981 Cost of revenue Service costs 76,915 76,904 159,262 157,777 Custodial costs 10,108 8,037 19,165 16,075 Interchange costs 8,853 6,943 17,908 13,994 Total cost of revenue 95,876 91,884 196,335 187,846 Gross profit 204,052 151,665 391,190 300,135 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 21,525 19,123 45,019 39,058 Technology and development 58,580 54,767 114,670 107,959 General and administrative 32,260 27,825 70,496 53,363 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,981 23,166 56,526 46,332 Merger integration 1,777 2,044 3,920 5,502 Total operating expenses 145,123 126,925 290,631 252,214 Income from operations 58,929 24,740 100,559 47,921 Other expense Interest expense (15,427 ) (13,272 ) (27,222 ) (28,269 ) Other income, net 3,114 2,756 6,518 4,584 Total other expense (12,313 ) (10,516 ) (20,704 ) (23,685 ) Income before income taxes 46,616 14,224 79,855 24,236 Income tax provision 10,794 3,643 15,220 9,561 Net income and comprehensive income $ 35,822 $ 10,581 $ 64,635 $ 14,675 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.12 $ 0.74 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 0.73 $ 0.17 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 87,131 85,533 86,805 85,286 Diluted 88,646 86,341 88,606 86,356



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,635 $ 14,675 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 82,548 77,387 Stock-based compensation 53,594 38,277 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,428 1,461 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,157 Deferred taxes (5,204 ) (8,138 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,561 ) 4,254 Other assets (9,345 ) (8,526 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,365 6,594 Accrued compensation (12,706 ) (14,675 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities 7,267 3,970 Operating lease liabilities, non-current (3,840 ) (8,175 ) Other long-term liabilities (4,623 ) 384 Net cash provided by operating activities 173,558 108,645 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (25,329 ) (18,794 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,462 ) (590 ) Acquisitions of HSA portfolios (452,241 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (479,032 ) (19,384 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 225,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt — (54,375 ) Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (828 ) (161 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,216 1,354 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 228,388 (53,182 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (77,086 ) 36,079 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 403,979 254,266 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 326,893 $ 290,345



HealthEquity, Inc. and subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)

Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest expense paid in cash $ 26,970 $ 23,504 Income tax payments, net 13,471 15,113 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 3,370 3,228 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 70 300 Non-cash purchase consideration related to acquisitions of HSA portfolios 20,325 — Exercise of common stock options receivable — 50



Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 2,934 $ 4,393 $ 7,459 $ 7,999 Sales and marketing 3,850 3,478 8,173 6,257 Technology and development 6,454 4,283 12,394 9,175 General and administrative 8,336 7,919 25,568 14,846 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,574 $ 20,073 $ 53,594 $ 38,277



Total Accounts (unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages) July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 HSAs 9,383 8,164 15 % 8,692 New HSAs from sales - Quarter-to-date 187 156 20 % 497 New HSAs from sales - Year-to-date 382 290 32 % 949 New HSAs from acquisitions - Year-to-date 616 — * — HSAs with investments 711 574 24 % 610 CDBs 6,898 6,831 1 % 7,006 Total Accounts 16,281 14,995 9 % 15,698 Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date 16,214 14,954 8 % 15,318 Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date 16,066 14,967 7 % 15,105

Not meaningful





HSA Assets (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 HSA cash $ 16,368 $ 14,021 17 % $ 15,006 HSA investments 13,099 9,181 43 % 10,208 Total HSA Assets 29,467 23,202 27 % 25,214 Average daily HSA cash - Quarter-to-date 16,363 14,001 17 % 14,210 Average daily HSA cash - Year-to-date 15,875 14,048 13 % 14,071



Client-held funds (unaudited)

(in millions, except percentages) July 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 % Change January 31, 2024 Client-held funds $ 817 $ 811 1 % $ 842 Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date 860 891 (3)% 791 Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date 850 896 (5)% 845



Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 35,822 $ 10,581 $ 64,635 $ 14,675 Interest income (3,103 ) (2,484 ) (6,984 ) (4,082 ) Interest expense 15,427 13,272 27,222 28,269 Income tax provision 10,794 3,643 15,220 9,561 Depreciation and amortization 12,629 15,180 26,022 31,055 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,981 23,166 56,526 46,332 Stock-based compensation expense 21,574 20,073 53,594 38,277 Merger integration expenses 1,777 2,044 3,920 5,502 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 1,681 1,350 3,313 2,654 Costs associated with unused office space 806 1,286 1,596 2,302 Other (101 ) — 658 153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 128,287 $ 88,111 $ 245,722 $ 174,698



Reconciliation of net income outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions) January 31, 2025 Net income $94 - 109 Interest income (13) Interest expense 60 Income tax provision 31 - 36 Depreciation and amortization 50 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 99 Merger integration expenses 13 Amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract 7 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Other expense 1 Adjusted EBITDA $458 - 478



Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)

Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 35,822 $ 10,581 $ 64,635 $ 14,675 Income tax provision 10,794 3,643 15,220 9,561 Income before income taxes - GAAP 46,616 14,224 79,855 24,236 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 30,981 23,166 56,526 46,332 Stock-based compensation expense 21,574 20,073 53,594 38,277 Merger integration expenses 1,777 2,044 3,920 5,502 Costs associated with unused office space 806 1,286 1,596 2,302 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,157 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 55,138 46,569 115,636 93,570 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 101,754 60,793 195,491 117,806 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 25,439 15,199 48,873 29,452 Non-GAAP net income 76,315 45,594 146,618 88,354 Diluted weighted-average shares 88,646 86,341 88,606 86,356 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.40 $ 0.12 $ 0.73 $ 0.17 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 0.53 $ 1.65 $ 1.02

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.





Reconciliation of net income outlook to non-GAAP net income outlook (unaudited)

Outlook for the year ending (in millions, except per share data) January 31, 2025 Net income $94 - 109 Income tax provision 31 - 36 Income before income taxes - GAAP 125 - 145 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 112 Stock-based compensation expense 99 Merger integration expenses 13 Costs associated with unused office space 4 Total adjustments to income before income taxes - GAAP 228 Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 353 - 373 Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 88 - 93 Non-GAAP net income $265 - 280 Diluted weighted-average shares 89 GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $1.05 - 1.22 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $2.98 - 3.14

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occurring that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding.



Certain terms

Term Definition HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis. CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits. HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve. Total HSA Assets HSA members’ custodial cash assets held by our federally insured depository partners and our insurance company partners. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner. Client Our employer clients. Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms. Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs. Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers. Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract, costs associated with unused office space, and certain other non-operating items. Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration expenses, acquisition costs, gains and losses on equity securities, costs associated with unused office space, and losses on extinguishment of debt, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

