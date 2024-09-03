Rolli Partners with the Kinsey Institute to Enhance Public Understanding of Sexuality, Relationships, and Wellbeing

Through this partnership, journalists using the Rolli platform will gain streamlined access to the Kinsey Institute’s vast expertise and research.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli is excited to announce a partnership with the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, the world-renowned research organization dedicated to advancing knowledge in the fields of sexuality, gender, and reproduction. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to improving the quality and accuracy of public information on these critical issues.Through this partnership, journalists using the Rolli platform will gain streamlined access to the Kinsey Institute’s vast expertise and research. This access will enable journalists to report on topics related to sexuality, relationships, and wellbeing with greater accuracy, depth, and context. In return, the Kinsey Institute will actively collaborate with Rolli, sharing their cutting-edge research and expert insights to inform and enrich public discourse.“The Kinsey Institute has been a beacon of research and education in areas that are often misunderstood or overlooked,” said Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli. “By partnering with such a storied institution, we are ensuring that journalists have the best possible resources to inform their reporting, which in turn helps to foster a more informed and educated public.”The Kinsey Institute, founded in 1947, has been at the forefront of providing an unbiased, apolitical, and multidisciplinary approach to expand the world’s understanding of human sexuality. Kinsey Institute faculty are internationally renowned biologists, psychologists, anthropologists, health scientists, historians and other experts who publish dozens of scientific articles each year on topics ranging from condom use to consent to the foundations of healthy relationships. Its library also houses the world’s largest collection of sexuality-related materials.“Like journalists, we are the recorders and reporters of facts,” said Camilla Peterson, Strategic Communications Director of the Kinsey Institute, “Our partnership with Rolli will provide evidence-based, trustworthy information to help answer fundamental questions on sex, relationships, and wellbeing.”This partnership is a significant step towards bridging the gap between academic research and public understanding, particularly in an era where dis/misinformation and sensationalism can often cloud important issues. Both Rolli and the Kinsey Institute are committed to fostering a well-informed society through this collaboration.About Rolli:Rolli is an innovative platform designed to connect journalists with experts, events, and resources in real-time. By streamlining access to verified information, Rolli enhances the quality and efficiency of news reporting in an increasingly fast-paced media landscape.About the Kinsey Institute:The Kinsey Institute is a global leader in research on sexuality, relationships, and wellbeing. For almost 80 years, the Institute has been a been a trusted source of evidence-based information, providing groundbreaking insights and fostering a more comprehensive understanding of human sexuality across scholarly fields including neuroscience, psychology, public health, anthropology, history, and gender studies. Learn more at kinseyinstitute.org.Contact:Kinsey InstituteCamilla Petersonpetercam@iu.edu

