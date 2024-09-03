Santa Monica Studio’s Meghan Morgan Juinio to Headline MDEV - Midwest’s Largest Games Industry Event

The UW-Madison Alum and God of War Director of Product Development returns to Madison to headline one of the game industry's fastest-growing events

MADISON , CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wisconsin Games Alliance is thrilled to announce that Meghan Morgan Juinio, Director of Product Development at Santa Monica Studio and a key developer of the God of War franchise, will return to Madison to headline an outstanding lineup of speakers at MDEV 2024—the 6th edition of this premier event for games industry professionals. The event will take place on November 8th, 2024, in Madison, Wisconsin.

“I'm thrilled to be invited to speak at MDEV this year. The chance to connect with both aspiring creators and seasoned professionals in my home state is incredibly exciting. The passion for innovation in game development in the Midwest is inspiring and I look forward to the exchange of ideas and the new connections MDEV will undoubtedly spark.” said Meghan Morgan Juinio.

“Our goal in 2024 is to create an accessible event for our regional developers, allowing for learning, networking, and showcasing of the impressive regional talent that exists outside of the coasts,” said Ben Kvalo, President of WGA, Co-Executive Chair of MDEV, and Founder of Midwest Games. “Meghan is an incredible example of the kind of regional talent that has contributed in huge ways to the industry across her career after leaving Madison. Great talent comes from Wisconsin and it’s awesome to see such an impactful contribution from the region on a huge video game franchise like God of War.”

MDEV has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, doubling attendance last year, with early ticket sales indicating another record-breaking event this year. The conference, which began in 2017 as a celebration of the local video game development industry, continues to establish Wisconsin and the Midwest as a thriving hub for game development and business.

“MDEV began back in 2017 as a celebration of the local video game development industry and the amazing people who make the games. We started the conference with the intent of establishing Wisconsin and the Midwest Region as a great place to make games and do business.” said Tim Gerritsen, Co-Executive Chair of MDEV and COO of Lost Boys Interactive. “Attendees will be able to learn from Meghan’s extensive experience working on hit franchises for Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, Nexon, Activision, THQ, and Konami. This is a further measure of the growing impact and influence of MDEV. With great speakers like Meghan, MDEV is the place to be if you are making video games in the Midwest and beyond.”

The show will feature speakers, panels, and workshops across four tracks, providing a wealth of learning opportunities for attendees. Developers will have the chance to showcase their games, and artists can present and sell their work in the Artist Alley. Additionally, pre-MDEV social events and a Virtual Ticket option will be available for those unable to attend in person.

As the Midwest's games industry continues to grow exponentially, MDEV seeks to be the central meeting point for the region’s community, drawing participants from regional hubs such as Chicago, Minneapolis, Ann Arbor, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

A big thanks to our sponsors Midwest Games, Lost Boys Interactive, Respawn Entertainment, Wolfjaw Studios, Raven Software, Hoyos Consulting, Guild Software, ZeniMax Media, Unlock Audio, Make Visual, Allison Salmon, and Basementmode. MDEV is also supporting Charity Partners: AbleGamers, Tech for Vets, and Maydm.

Stay tuned as we reveal additional high-profile industry speakers in the coming weeks. If you're interested in joining the lineup, apply here—speaker submissions close on September 1st. For more information visit www.mdevconf.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.