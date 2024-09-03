Indulge in Seasonal Flavors with New Menu Items and Enter for a Chance to Win a Year of Free Pizza in the 'Your Pie is Our Pie' Contest

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Your Pie Pizza Celebrates Fall with Fan-Favorite Comeback and Exciting New Contest

ATLANTA, GA – Your Pie Pizza announces the return of the popular Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza, the introduction of the all-new Ultima Ranch Wings, and Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato as part of their limited-time fall craft series. Additionally, Your Pie Pizza is launching a contest where customers can create their perfect pizza combination for a chance to win a year of free pizza.

Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza Returns by Popular Demand

After a successful debut last fall, Your Pie Pizza brings back the Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza. Guests can choose between steak or chicken, paired with peppadew peppers, green peppers, and red onions over an Alfredo sauce base, topped with shredded mozzarella. Available in 7”, 10”, and 14” sizes, each pizza is cooked to perfection in Your Pie’s signature brick oven.

Introducing Ultima Ranch Wings

Your Pie Pizza introduces the new Ultima Ranch Wings, oven-fired and coated in a ranch dry rub, then drizzled with their famous buttermilk ranch. Guests can enjoy extra ranch for dipping or pair the wings with in-house buffalo sauce for a unique "reverse wing" experience. Available in packs of 6, 10, and 30, Your Pie’s ranch is now also offered in take-home bottles.

Seasonal Treat: Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato

Returning to the fall menu is Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato, a creamy dessert blending pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. This gelato offers a sweet taste of the season, perfect for concluding a meal.

Your Pie Pizza Launches "Your Pie is Our Pie" Contest

As part of a brand refresh, Your Pie Pizza invites customers to submit their own pizza recipes in the "Your Pie is Our Pie" contest for a chance to win a year of free pizza. The winning pizza will be featured on the menu, solidifying the winner’s place in Your Pie history.

“We’re inspired by our customers' creativity and passion for pizza,” said Drew French, founder of Your Pie Pizza. “We look forward to seeing the delicious ideas our community creates.”

The contest winner will be announced during National Pizza Month in October. The prize includes an exclusive pizza-making experience with Drew French at their nearest Your Pie location. Entries can be submitted at: https://pleinairagency.formstack.com/forms/your_pie_free_pizza_for_a_year.

Limited-Time Availability

The fall craft series, featuring the Brick Oven Cheesesteak Pizza, Ultima Ranch Wings, and Nonna’s Pumpkin Pie Gelato, launches September 3rd and will be available for a limited time only.

About Your Pie Pizza

Founded in Athens, GA, in 2008, Your Pie Pizza is the original fast-casual pizza concept, offering hand-tossed dough, a family marinara recipe, and fresh ingredients, all baked in a traditional Italian brick oven. With over 60 franchised locations across the U.S., Your Pie continues to innovate while staying true to its roots. For more information, visit www.yourpie.com.

Press Contact:

Zach Hempen

Your Pie Pizza

zhempen@yourpie.com

Attachments

Zach Hempen Your Pie Pizza 4042632643 zhempen@yourpie.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.