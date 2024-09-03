Unlocking the Secrets of Immortality: KCSA Podcast Labs Dives into $43 Billion Longevity Industry

Inaugural Season of Alternatively Speaking Podcast to Focus on the Keys to Longer, Healthier Lives

New York, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, September 3, 2024 - In a world where billionaires are racing to extend human lifespan, KCSA Strategic Communications is pulling back the curtain on the booming longevity industry with its groundbreaking new podcast, Alternatively Speaking.

"We're not just talking about adding years to life, but life to years," said Lewis Goldberg, co-host and managing partner at KCSA. "Longevity science is no longer a dream – it's happening now, and we're bringing listeners to the frontlines of the science, medicine, and investment opportunities that will define this industry for decades to come."

The inaugural season of Alternatively Speaking features an all-star lineup of longevity pioneers, including:

Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director, Einstein Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is hunting for the "longevity gene" in centenarians

Dr. Robert Hariri, whose company, Celularity, is leveraging placental cells to rejuvenate the human body

Peter Diamandis, the founder of XPRIZE, is working to incentivize breakthrough longevity technologies

Lou Reese, co-founder and Chairman of Vaxxinity, is pioneering active immunotherapies targeted at preventing and potentially curing dementia/Alzheimers, Parkinson's disease, and others

“We're on the cusp of a longevity revolution," said Dr. Barzilai. "This podcast explores how science is pushing the boundaries of human health and lifespan – and the ethical dilemmas that come with it."

From adult stem cell banking to epigenetic reprogramming, Alternatively Speaking delves into the cutting-edge, and sometimes controversial, technologies aiming to slow and potentially reverse aging. But it's not just about the science; the podcast also explores the massive investment opportunities in this $43 billion (and growing) industry.

"Listeners will come away with actionable insights, whether they're looking to extend their own life or invest in the next big breakthrough," said Anne Donohoe, co-host and managing director at KCSA. “Longevity is just the beginning for Alternatively Speaking.”

The first two episodes are available now at www.altspeaking.com, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, with new installments dropping weekly.

“Following Longevity, KCSA Podcast Labs will air a series focusing on Cryptocurrency, one on the burgeoning private space race, a limited series on green tech, and more,” said Phil Carlson, co-host and managing director at KCSA.

Ready to glimpse the future of humanity? Subscribe now on major podcast platforms or visit www.altspeaking.com to start your journey into the world of radical life extension.

About KCSA Strategic Communications: KCSA (www.kcsa.com) isn't just riding the wave of emerging industries – we're making the wave. Since 1969, we've been the go-to communications partner for companies pushing the boundaries of what's possible. From AdTech and cannabis to longevity, we translate complex ideas into compelling stories that drive results.

