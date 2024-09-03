Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,098 in the last 365 days.

Here’s how many Paralympic medals California has brought home for Team USA

Our athletes are helping Team USA bring home the gold during the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. Join Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom and all of California in rooting on our Team USA athletes!

Below are the latest medal counts for Team USA and California’s athletes. 

Team USA has 47 total Paralympic medals. California has won 5 of those medals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Here’s how many Paralympic medals California has brought home for Team USA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more