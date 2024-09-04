Luxe Tuscan Estate and Expansive Lot in Scottsdale's Desert Mountain Enclave to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

The Chiricahua Estate | 42398 N 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona The Chiricahua Estate | 42398 N 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona The Chiricahua Estate | 42398 N 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona 4.88-Acre Lot | 9315 E Aw Tillinghast Road #31, Scottsdale, Arizona 4.88-Acre Lot | 9315 E Aw Tillinghast Road #31, Scottsdale, Arizona

The Exquisite Chiricahua Estate and a 4.88-Acre Lot Are Set to Auction Separately in Cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled thoughtfully within the iconic Sonoran Desert, two stunning properties, providing separate yet exquisite buying opportunities, are set to auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The Chiricahua Estate—a stunning Tuscan villa designed by renowned architect James Hann and built by the esteemed Dugally Oberfeld—is an artfully crafted Mediterranean-style villa located in the north-central section of the prestigious Desert Mountain community; approximately six miles away, but still within Desert Mountain, a separate 4.88-acre lot awaits, nestled within the Lone Mountain Village of the development. Each property will be auctioned separately in cooperation with Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty. Listed for US$5.9 million, the home is expected to garner starting bids between US$2 million and US$4 million, while the lot, listed for US$950,000, is expected to garner starting bids up to $400,000. Bidding for both properties is scheduled to open on 27 September via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and close on 17 October.

“These auctions present a distinctive chance for buyers to acquire one of two exceptional properties within the Desert Mountain Village: the artfully crafted Chiricahua Estate or the expansive 4.88-acre lot,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and co-founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Each property offers its own unique appeal, and by leveraging our global network and our high-profile auction platform, we are connecting discerning buyers with these exclusive opportunities, ensuring that each property finds their rightful new owner and reaches their full market potential.”

Located at 42398 North 102nd Street, the Chiricahua Estate represents the pinnacle of desert luxury. This Tuscan villa is a masterpiece of design, featuring custom finishes that harmonize seamlessly with the natural beauty of its surroundings. The use of natural materials throughout the estate not only enhances its architectural elegance but also ensures it blends effortlessly into the stunning Sonoran Desert landscape. The interior spaces flex from formal and distinctive to casual and inviting. Expansive windows and French doors facilitate a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor spaces, making entertaining both effortless and enjoyable.

At the heart of the estate’s outdoor allure is the infinity pool and hot tub, which offer panoramic views of breathtaking desert terrain, colorful sunsets, and the 18th green of the Chiricahua Golf Course. Surrounded by gorgeous native plants and shade-giving trees, the estate’s primary terrace begs to be shown off. As night falls, the estate reveals its true splendor with a dazzling display of Scottsdale’s city lights and a starlit sky. Whether hosting guests or enjoying a quiet evening by the fire, The Chiricahua Estate promises an unparalleled living experience in one of the most sought-after locales in the region.

Nestled in the prestigious Lone Mountain Village sector of the Desert Mountain community, the extraordinary 4.88-acre lot, located at 9315 East Aw Tillinghast Road #31, offers a rare opportunity to create a bespoke residence amid Scottsdale's stunning high Sonoran Desert. The property features an expansive 23,194-square-foot building envelope that is thoughtfully positioned to maximize panoramic views of multiple mountain ranges, verdant golf courses, and the vibrant desert landscape. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, coupled with its close proximity to Pima Road and rare dual access via Carefree Ranch, the lot ensures both privacy and convenience.

Convenience is paramount with this prime parcel, benefiting from dual access points via Carefree Ranch and Pima Road, allowing for effortless connectivity to the community’s top amenities. Residents can enjoy proximity to the Sonoran Fitness and Tennis Center, offering tennis courts, swimming pools, and a luxury spa just a short five-minute drive away. Additionally, the adjacent Tonto National Forest offers a network of private hiking trails that wind through pristine wilderness, ideal for nature enthusiasts seeking tranquility and adventure. Whether captivated by the breathtaking sunsets or the sparkling city lights, this property promises a serene and elevated lifestyle in one of Scottsdale’s most coveted locales.

“The Chiricahua Estate, with its exceptional design, panoramic views, and luxury amenities, epitomizes desert elegance within Scottsdale’s prestigious Desert Mountain community,” said Aazami. “Alongside this masterpiece, the expansive 4.88-acre lot offers a rare opportunity to craft a bespoke residence amid the stunning high Sonoran Desert. Although these properties are being auctioned separately, together they present a unique and unparalleled opportunity in Scottsdale’s luxury real estate market. We look forward to working with Concierge Auctions once again to find the perfect buyers.”

Images of the home and lot can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

The Chiricahua Estate and five-acre lot are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

