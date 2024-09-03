Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,113 New West Virginia Business Registrations for August of 2024
Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,113 new businesses statewide during the month of August according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Wayne County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 22 new business registrations, a 1.78% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Raleigh, Hardy, Fayette and Roane County also experienced notable growth during the month.
Top five counties in new business growth:
- Wayne County - 1.78% growth
- Raleigh County - 1.69% growth
- Hardy County - 1.53% growth
- Fayette County - 1.48% growth
- Roane County - 1.45% growth
Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in August include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.
Top five counties in total businesses registered:
- Kanawha County - 135 new registrations
- Berkeley County - 100 new registrations
- Monongalia County - 84 new registrations
- Raleigh County - 82 new registrations
- Jefferson County - 54 new registrations
Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,564 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. Wayne County led all 55 counties with an 17.66% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.