Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. Announces New Sub-Advisor for the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), the manager of the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class (the “Fund”), a class of special shares of Qwest Funds Corp., today announced the appointment of a new sub-advisor to the Fund.



Effective on or about August 31, 2024, SciVest Capital Management Inc. (“SciVest”) will be appointed as the new sub-advisor to the Fund. Iris Asset Management Ltd. will cease to be the sub-advisor to the Fund. There will be no change to the Fund’s fundamental investment objectives or to the investment risk rating as a result of this change.

SciVest is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan and registered as an exempt market dealer in Ontario.

About Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the registered portfolio management firm that provides management and portfolio advisory services to the investment funds offered by the Qwest group of companies, including the AlphaDelta Canadian Dividend Income Class, AlphaDelta Global Dividend Income Class and AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class of Qwest Funds Corp.

