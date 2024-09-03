National Telecommuting Institute (NTI) Reacts to Accessible Carts at Walmart

MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer with roughly 4,600 stores across the country, has announced that they will be improving accessibility by offering specialized carts designed to alleviate the need for caregivers to push both a cart and a wheelchair while shopping in all their stores.

Since last May, Walmart has been delivering Caroline’s Carts to 500-1,000 of its stores each month. Caroline’s Carts include a large seat that can accommodate people weighing between 35 and 250 pounds, with a five-point harness that faces the person pushing the cart. Each store should be equipped with at least one of these specialized carts by January 2025.

Before this initiative started in May, only about 20 percent of Walmart stores had specialized carts. With this change, Walmart expects to have more than 8,000 Caroline’s Carts in their stores.

“The decision to expand to all stores is a reflection of Walmart’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, as well as responding to feedback from our associates and customers,” a company spokesperson said.

“We appreciate Walmart making accessible carts available to their customers,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “This is just one small way that Walmart can ensure their stores are accessible to all their customers. I encourage Walmart to look at additional ways their stores can be even more accommodating for customers with disabilities. When companies like Walmart put accessibility first, it garners a lot of attention, and other companies will follow their lead.”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers with training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.

