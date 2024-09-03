DR. MELINDA CONNOR RECEIVING IAOTP’S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr. Melinda Connor honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Melinda Connor, a Holistic Practitioner, was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Dr. Melinda Connor will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award this December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. www.iaotp.com /award-galaDr. Melinda, the research director at Akamai University, is a dynamic and results-driven leader. She founded Earth Songs Holistic Consulting in 1987 and is currently the executive director of The International Journal of Healing and Caring. Having successfully transitioned from a distinguished career in computer systems and services, including a notable tenure at IBM, where she received a prestigious award, she has embarked on a path of excellence in her current holistic healing roles. She received recognition from international "CEO Today Magazine" and the "California State Legislative Assembly." Dr. Connor's impressive achievements include being the first non-medical doctor in an integrative medicine postdoctoral fellowship. Her dissertation played a crucial role in shaping telemedicine standards for treating developmentally delayed children, as recognized by the State of California Far Northern Regional Center.Dr. Melinda's areas of expertise encompass alternative medicine and healing, energy work, holistic health care and therapy, medical research, and complementary and integrative medicine.Before embarking on her career path, Melinda earned three master's degrees, a PhD in clinical psychology from California Coast University, and an NIH T-32 postdoctoral fellowship in integrative medicine research from the University of Arizona. Professor Connor, the former chair of the board of directors for the National Alliance of Energy Practitioners, is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Connor has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Dr. Melinda was named IAOTP's Top Holistic Practitioner of the Year for 2024, Empowered Woman of the Year, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Top Professionals. She is also being considered for a feature on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Dr. Melinda will receive recognition for her honors at IAOTP's Annual Award Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December.In addition to her successful career, Dr. Melinda was a five-time international championship rider in her teens and 30s. She has directed and choreographed over 22 ballets, and while living in Northern California, she helped found Redding City Ballet, which still exists under another name. Remarkably, she choreographed her first ballet at 17 and directed her first musical at 18.Dr. Connor stands behind her personal motto of applying “unusual solutions for unusual situations.” Her approach to life is to stay motivated to find balance in a world without any, she says, and to take responsibility for her actions. Dr. Connor advises that the world can improve if she and everyone are generous with their time and compassionate with their service.Looking back, Dr. Melinda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys professionally choreographing ballets, directing musical theater, singing, acting, and presenting concerts, sometimes appearing with her daughter. She also enjoys breeding and raising horses on her ranch in Arizona.Watch her video here: https://youtu.be/zwh7uIuy7Yw For more information on Dr. Connor, please visitandAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

