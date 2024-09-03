DR. ELIZABETH D. TAYLOR ANNOUNCES TWO NEW BOOKS

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Elizabeth D. Taylor, Founder and President of Wisdom To Go, a 501c3 human potential organization, has devoted her entire professional career to advancing the learning, development, and betterment of peoples around the world. Dr. Taylor holds a Ph.D. from the Union Institute & University in Organizational Psychology and Leadership, and a Master of Science from the University of San Francisco in Human Behavior and Organizational Development.

Dr. Taylor was a professor at several universities in the US and abroad teaching a variety of subjects in business management, human resources, and organizational development. She has done considerable consulting and training for corporations, and charitable and government agencies. She has engaged indigenous communities focusing on native wisdom and spirituality in Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, Hawaii, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. She is an American Library Award-winning author of Straight Up! Teens' Guide to Taking Charge of Their Lives.

Dr. Taylor most recently spent over five years in the Middle East involved with an inter-nation campaign to educate, and uplift Saudi women, where she was a professor, consultant and a liaison between universities and corporations in the Kingdom to establish enrichment and educational programs for women. Formula 9: Fortified Conscious Living for Modern Generations was launched in 2017 and achieved success as a university eBook for ‘critical thinking’ courses. In 2022, Dr. Taylor published two new titles: Formula 9: Fortified Conscious Living for Modern Generations, 2nd Edition and Under the Abaya: A Tapestry of Episodes from My 5-Year immersion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the Abaya is a book that could not be more timely. It is an excursion into the fabric of life on the ground and the wonder of it all from Dr. Taylor’s extensive stay in Saudi Arabia. is a compilation of stories and situations that were most poignant, that stood out and made a lasting impression on Dr. Taylor. It is her firsthand sé and factual account from living and working as a single professional woman at an acute transitional time in the Kingdom.Through her candid experiential interpretations, Dr. Taylor literally, ‘takes you there’ in Under the Abaya. Book Excerpt: I surprised myself by accepting the professional contract offer from Saudi Arabia. It was a heavy decision that also intimidated me, for up to then, I was hearing nothing good about Saudi Arabia. I never imagined myself being transplanted in the Middle East, let alone Saudi Arabia. But as it would turn out, the Saudis needed me, and I needed them.

Formula 9 is a bold approach to personal uplift. It is a ‘tool-based' resource guide that enables you to fortify your consciousness to live better and master your life. It is grounded in practical wisdom, spiritual truths, and depth psychology punctuated with indigenous ‘ways of knowing’. With Formula 9 you can grow your understanding of the challenges and problems that come with everyday living in today’s complex world. With Formula 9 you can develop tools to actualize your desires and reach your goals. The information contained in this book is nothing new. It is ages old knowledge which has been culled, reformulated, and rendered, especially for you.

Researchers and scholars are taking note that Millennials and Generation Z adults, what this author collectively calls: ‘modern generations’ or the ‘new people’, are particularly open to and want more alternative spiritual information and knowledge. Formula 9 is a direct response to this new reality. This book might introduce concepts which may be foreign to the way you traditionally learned and understand the nature of our reality up to now. It may challenge your worldview and belief systems. However, the knowledge here is potent and necessary for how we live now and going forward. Dr. Taylor promises that “Formula 9 can help you to ‘remember’. The imperative to ‘evolve’ is encoded into our human DNA. As you read Formula 9 the concepts will resonate with what you already know and understand at some level within your consciousness. It is a timeless message that is vital, relevant and can add leverage and volume to your life.”

WISDOM TO GO, INC. Presents

Under the Abaya: A Tapestry of Episodes from My 5-Year Immersion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Formula 9: Fortified Conscious Living for Modern Generations, 2nd Edition. Written by Dr. Elizabeth D. Taylor

