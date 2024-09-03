Justice Department Secures Language Access Agreement with Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office

The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Dane County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) as part of its Law Enforcement Language Access Initiative. The MOU resolves an inquiry into whether DCSO complied with its nondiscrimination obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI).

Under the MOU, DCSO has agreed to take new action to improve language access for individuals with limited English proficiency (LEP) in Dane County. Title VI prohibits entities that receive federal financial assistance from discriminating on the basis of race, color and national origin. Denial of appropriate language services can be national origin discrimination prohibited by Title VI.

“To serve and protect all communities in the United States, our state and local law enforcement agencies must be able to communicate effectively with crime victims, witnesses, and other members of the public who do not speak fluent English,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Under this agreement, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is implementing important reforms that will help ensure their services are accessible to all residents, regardless of the language they speak.”

The inquiry into DCSO began after the department received information raising concerns that an individual with LEP had not received adequate language services during the investigation of a child’s accidental death, leading to a misunderstanding about the identities of those involved in the accident. The department has offered technical assistance to DCSO, which agreed to work cooperatively with the department toward a resolution. Under the memorandum of understanding, DCSO will establish a formal language access policy that includes staff trainings, quality controls and outreach initiatives, and will undergo a period of departmental monitoring.

This agreement is part of the department’s Law Enforcement Language Access Initiative, a nationwide effort to assist law enforcement agencies in overcoming language barriers to better serve and protect communities and keep officers safe. The initiative, which is led by the Civil Rights Division, provides technical assistance resources and tools that can help state and local law enforcement provide meaningful language access to individuals with LEP, affirmatively engages law enforcement agencies that want to review, update and/or strengthen their language access polices, plans and training and strengthens the connection between law enforcement agencies, community stakeholders and populations with LEP.

Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt and information about limited English proficiency and Title VI is available at www.lep.gov. More information on LELAI is available at www.lep.gov/law-enforcement. Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at civilrights.justice.gov/report/.