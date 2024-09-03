32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will postpone the first two shows scheduled on 7 September owing to weather conditions

MACAU, September 3 - The 32nd Macau International Fireworks Display Contest, originally scheduled to be unveiled by the fireworks displays by the companies from Russia and France in tandem with the Fireworks Carnival on 7 September, are postponed due to uncertain weather conditions. Further arrangements will be announced at a later time.

MGTO will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, assess the weather’s real-time impact on safety and the contest schedule, and implement the action plan as predetermined. Any adjustments to the event will be announced to the public as soon as possible.