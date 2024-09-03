Association of Corporate Counsel Launches New Career Advancement Toolkit for In-house Lawyers

Outlines legal and business-related skills for in-house professionals for career advancement and professional growth.

Washington, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the premier global legal association for in-house counsel, today launched the ACC Career Advancement Toolkit for In-house Lawyers. The Toolkit’s seven checklists contain useful strategies in-house counsel can apply to advance their professional development, whether they are new to an in-house role or an experienced general counsel or chief legal officer.

“The in-house role continues to evolve, from legal advisors to essential business partners. As such, it is essential for in-house professionals to develop advanced law-department expertise with excellent business skills, including communication, leadership, and business acumen,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC president & CEO. “In this fast-paced environment, legal professionals crave practical advice and expert perspectives on how to advance their careers, and this toolkit does just that. I thank our worldwide ACC team, including skilled in-house professionals and executive coaches, for sharing their personal insights to develop a valuable and useful resource for the entire in-house community.”

The seven checklists in the toolkit include:

Build the Essential Skills to Advance Your Career

Get Noticed

Develop Business Acumen

Build Executive Presence

Take the Next Step to Advance Your Career

Ace the Transition to Your New Role

The General Counsel Role, and Beyond

Navigating career paths can be a challenge in a rapidly evolving — and increasingly competitive — job market. ACC’s tools and resources are available to support development and assist with career progression for all in-house levels. ACC members can access the ACC Career Resource Center , join the ACC Career community to network and connect with other peers, and all in-house counsel are eligible to receive a complimentary 30-minute career coaching session. There will be on-site coaching sessions for attendees at the 2024 ACC Annual Meeting, October 6-9 in Nashville, Tennessee.

To receive a PDF of the toolkit, please contact Dan Weber, d.weber@acc.com.

###

About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is the premier global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other organizations through information, education, networking, and advocacy. For more than 40 years, ACC has set the standard for in-house counsel and raised awareness regarding the value of the chief legal officer in the C-suite and boardroom. With more than 45,000 members employed by over 10,000 organizations and spanning 100+ nations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel® remains the foundation for ACC’s market leadership. For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Dan Weber Association of Corporate Counsel 2026961557 d.weber@acc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.